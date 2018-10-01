2018 CEO Talent Summit

-
Dan Schawbel, Research Director at Future Workplace; Author, Back to Human: How Great Leaders Create Connection in the Age of Isolation
-
Jennifer Schopfer, Vice President, Transport Logistics, GE Transportation Digital Solutions
-
Sjoerd Gehring, VP, Talent Acquisition & Employee Experience, Johnson & Johnson
-
Why the highest performing and healthiest teams are the ones that are the most connected.
-
How technology can negatively impact work relationships—and how to radically improve them.
-
How team connectivity impacts business outcomes and can increase loyalty and organizational commitment—and ways to encourage it.
Winning the Talent War
|
Your talent challenges require fresh perspectives and new strategies.
Effectively managing your people in the workplace today requires real-world experience and a constant balance of competing priorities. The issue demands your time and attention in new ways. Having the right team in place, from the top down, is essential to a winning strategy.
In partnership with Thayer Leader Development Group.
Our Speakers
Agenda
Monday, October 1 - Wednesday, October 3
*Full Summit agenda to be announced.
|
Featured Session
|
Getting Your Organization Back to Human: How Great Leaders Create Connection in the Age of Isolation
Speakers:
Technology has impacted our workplaces in ways that weren’t possible a decade ago. We feel “highly connected.” But are we, really? Instead of strong bonds, we have weak ties. Instead of productive meetings, we have distractions. Despite the illusion of 24/7 connection, in reality, most workers feel isolated from their colleagues, their organization and its leaders. What they crave most—and what research increasingly shows to be the hallmark of the highest-performing workplace cultures—is a sense of authentic connection with others.
You'll learn:
Special feature:
Participants will take the Work Connectivity Index Assessment (WCI) before the presentation. The WCI measures the strength of relationships among leaders and their teammates. It was created by Dan Schawbel in consultation with Dr. Kevin Rockmann, Associate Professor of Management, George Mason School of Business. Through the assessment, leaders can identify high-risk employees who have weak relationships with their team, and learn how they can improve their work connectivity.
Note: Agenda subject to change.
Event Venue
|
The Historic Thayer Hotel at West Point
Situated inside the gates of the United States Military Academy at West Point, 50 miles north of New York City with commanding views of the Hudson River, The Historic Thayer Hotel has been a national treasure since opening in 1926.
Visited by past U.S. Presidents, international leaders and celebrities alike, this hotel is like no other in the world. Recently ranked #3 hotel in New York State and Mid-Atlantic Region by Conde Nast magazine and certified by the International Association of Conference Centers (IACC), attendees will discover a captivating blend of over 200 years of military history combined with a full array of modern comforts and amenities.
|Hotel Information
The Historic Thayer Hotel at West Point
674 Thayer Road, West Point,
New York (NY) 10996
Contact Us
Have a question about the event?
Please feel free to contact JoEllen Belcher at joellen@chiefexec.com or 785-832-0303 x 110.
Sponsorship Opportunities
Interested in learning how you can be a part of the CEO Talent Summit?
Please feel free to contact Chris Chalk at chalk@chiefexecutive.net
